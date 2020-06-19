Jefferson City hosts first large gathering since COVID-19 relaxed restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of locals attended the first of four events in downtown Jefferson City on Thursday night.

Thursday Night Live is a summer concert series that features a variety of bands and local businesses. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, and drinks.The first event was scheduled for May, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Tonight’s event began at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Madison and E. High Street.

Thursday Night Live comes two days after Gov. Mike Parson re-opened Missouri businesses on Tuesday.

“With all the orders being lifted by the governor, all the bars all met and we discussed the idea and whether we still wanted to do it,” event planner Angela Nale said. “They were so excited to open up their doors and continue with life.”

Local vendors were spaced apart to encourage social distancing as much as possible.

“We did take precautions by spacing out all of our vendors and making sure that they were spaced out enough,” Nale said. “We also have hand washing stations throughout the area and each vendor does have a very large bottle of hand sanitizer.”

Despite these precautions, KOMU 8 observed only a few people in attendance wore face coverings.

“You pick and choose your battles,” said Josh Dobbins, a local in attendance. “You see somebody coughing, you see somebody sick, don’t walk up to them.”

Future Thursday Night Live events are scheduled for July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10.