Jefferson City Hosts New High School Basketball Tourney

JEFFERSON CITY -- There is a new high school basketball event in Jefferson City this summer. It's called the Capital City Shootout and teams from throughout the Show Me State are playing in the competition.

The summer hoops classic is the brain-child of Jefferson City and Helias head coaches Blair Thompson and Josh Buffington.

They are using eleven different gyms in Mid-Missouri. There are divisions for varsity, junior varsity, and freshman teams. They even split it off into large and small school divisions.