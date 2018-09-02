Jefferson City ice arena offers unique way to beat the heat

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City facility is offering a unique way for Mid-Missourians to beat the heat.

The Washington Park Ice Arena is the only ice arena within a 100 mile radius of the city. Phil Stiles, Division Director Over Recreation Facilities and Special Services for the Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department, said residents from throughout the area come to the ice arena to skate.

The facility opens in the summer months to allow groups, like figure skaters, the ability to train in a facility at an earlier date.

Stiles says attendance at the ice arena in the summer is slow at first, but steadily picks up as word of the opening spreads.

Stiles also says the ice rink is a great way for residents to get out of the heat and humidity and have some fun.

"When you get out to the ice arena it is cool in there. So it's like a big deep freeze. So if your looking for a great place to beat the heat, you might as well come to the ice arena and come skating," Stiles said.

The ice arena will be open to the public Monday.