Jefferson City ice rink working to stay open during summer

2 years 5 months 3 days ago Monday, May 09 2016 May 9, 2016 Monday, May 09, 2016 4:40:52 PM CDT May 09, 2016 in News
By: Mark Kim, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - The Washington Park Ice Arena is looking to keep its ice cold in the summer heat with a new proposal from the Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department.

While a final decision won't be made until this August, the Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission received a recommendation to keep the Washington Park Ice Arena open on April 12th.

According to Parks Director Todd Spalding, keeping the ice rink open year-round isn't a new idea.

"The staff have been discussing this for certain times throughout the last few years and in the last couple of months, we started getting serious about it," said Spalding.

"We started putting pen to paper and saying 'it's going to cost this much, it's going to affect this many people.'"

Arena supervisor Kerri Gates says the biggest reason parks and rec made the recommendation is for the community. 

"It helps the citizens who come here to skate," said Gates.

"That's why we do it. Parks does what it does to help the community."

The proposal would also help the community create more job opportunities. 

"For coaches, for those who want to be an attendant or a rink guard, it's really going to be offering more opportunities, more jobs to the community," Arena Skating Director Rachel Bruemmer said.

Keeping the rink open during the summer also benefits local skaters such as Caroline Kimchi, who says she's excited for the proposal.

"We won't have to go to Charleston and we get to stay here," Kimchi said. 

Skater Geri Gilbert is glad that skaters won't miss the opportunity to have a rink nearby. 

"It's wasted in the summer," Gilbert said.

"Certainly the school kids over the summer could be doing a lot of training."

There aren't many ice rinks near Mid-Missouri according to Phil Stiles, who is the Jefferson City Director for Recreational Facilities and Special Services. Gilbert said the closest rink to her house that isn't Washington Park Ice Arena is in Kansas City, which is why she doesn't skate over the summer. 

"I live at Lake of the Ozarks so I have other things to do [during the summer]," Gilbert said.

"I'd like another good month and a half of skating."

With the extra hours and extra programs, the staff at Washington Park Ice Arena is expecting to work a little bit harder. 

"Anytime you add months onto a season, it's gonna be a heavier workload," said Bruemmer.

"However, it's something we're really excited about doing."

The work put in by the Washington Park Ice Arena staff won't go unnoticed to skaters such as Gilbert. 

"I've skated in a lot of rinks over the years and I would say this is one of the best," Gilbert said.

"Its got a good lobby, good people running it, good hours, etc."

Luckily for Gilbert, Spalding has a lot of confidence that this proposal will get passed when the parks and rec budget is finalized. 

"It will be open year-round, I believe next year for sure," Spalding said.

More News

Grid
List

Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
19 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
54 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 8:51:33 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:37:04 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:27:54 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:49:49 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:44:14 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:38:51 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 42°
1pm 43°
2pm 44°
3pm 45°