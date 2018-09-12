Jefferson City Inmate Dies of Apparent Natural Causes

JEFFERSON CITY - A 63-year-old Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) inmate died of "apparent natural causes" early Monday morning.

The correction center's communications director, David Owens, said Charles Hardy was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m.

Hardy was convicted of first degree murder on Sept. 13, 2005 and was sentenced to life without parole.