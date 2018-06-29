Jefferson City Inmate Indicted for Murder of Fellow Prisoner

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An inmate has been indicted for first-degree murder for a slaying at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Vaught was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for the Feb. 16 killing of 65-year-old Daniel Skipper.

The Cole County sheriff's office has said that Skipper was found in his cell with multiple stab wounds to his head and with a piece of fabric wrapped around his neck.

Skipper had been in custody since 2001 for statutory rape and sodomy convictions in Lawrence County.

Vaught has been serving sentences for armed criminal action and assault from Mercer County.