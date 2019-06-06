Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.
Public Works will pass through neighborhoods on June 17 for its final storm-related pick up.
Anyone with debris from trees or brush can also go to a drop off site at 2619 North Shamrock Road. It will be open until June 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 573-634-6410.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
in
FULTON -- The America's National Churchill Museum is honoring three D-Day veterans and one other veteran on Thursday in Fulton.... More >>
in
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna for cancer patients or people struggling with stress. Sue Ginger specializes in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT crews started sandbagging a busy off-ramp Wednesday. Flood waters have slowly rose close to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.... More >>
in
OSAGE - Residents along the Osage River have observed the water on their properties rise almost two feet in just... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have approved the acquisition of a large wind energy project by a Chicago... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday. If that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding Columbia Regional Airport $2.81 million to help pay for improvements. COU... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenues continue to exceed expectations for the year. State Budget Director Dan Haug... More >>
in
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting... More >>
in
MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a... More >>
in
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance. State troopers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
in