Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.

Public Works will pass through neighborhoods on June 17 for its final storm-related pick up.

Anyone with debris from trees or brush can also go to a drop off site at 2619 North Shamrock Road. It will be open until June 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 573-634-6410.