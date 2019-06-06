Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up

By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16. 

Public Works will pass through neighborhoods on June 17 for its final storm-related pick up.

Anyone with debris from trees or brush can also go to a drop off site at 2619 North Shamrock Road. It will be open until June 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 573-634-6410.

