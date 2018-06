Jefferson City Jays Beat McCluer North in Season Opener

FLORISSANT, MO - The Jefferson City Jays had to wait an extra day to get their 2011 season started. The team headed east for the 1 P.M. game on Saturday where Devon Moore lived up to his preseason hype. The Jays went on to beat McCluer North 39-7 and start the season off with a 1-0. Jefferson City will travel to Chicago, Illinois to play Simeon Career Academy on Sunday, September 4th.