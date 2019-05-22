Jefferson City levee expected to overflow

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works.

It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by Friday.

Also a concern: the Capitol View Levee in northern Jefferson City. It is only 30 feet tall and is expected to overflow, the department said.

Jefferson City is following it's "Action Plan for Missouri River Flood Events", which can be found on the department's website.

It is urging citizens who live in low-lying areas to take necessary precautions in order to protect their land, and to obey road closures and avoid driving through flood waters.