Jefferson City Library Helps Fight Hunger

Jefferson City - The Missouri River Regional Library is participating in the Food for Fines Program Friday. This event normally takes place during the holiday season and lasts for about a month.

The library decided to give residents another opportunity to participate this weekend in September because it's hunger action month.

With the Food for Fines program people can pay off their library fines with canned food.

One can would equal a dollar, so if you owe the library two dollars you could bring in two cans.

The only rule they have is that if you have a lost or damaged book, you could not pay that off with can donations.

The event starts Friday the 28th and ends Sunday the 30th. The Osage County Library in Linn is also participating in the program.