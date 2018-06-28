Jefferson City, LU Remember MLK

"It's sure important to see young people get involved, and be knowledgeable. If they are knowledgeable, they can see where we are, and they can plot a future," said Nimrod Chapel Sr. of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Lincoln University President Carolyn Mahoney also spoke at the ceremony. Chapel said he remembered when a woman wouldn't have been allowed to hold such a position.

"I am pleased to see that today that things have changed," he said.

LU adviser Carolyn Patterson recalled how segregation kept blacks and whites apart.

"I was sitting upstairs, inside of the theaters with my friends, not knowing that they couldn't sit downstairs with me. It was quite an eye opener. I am glad it has changed."

St. Marys Health Center also honored King's memory Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln University and Jefferson City will hold other events this weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.