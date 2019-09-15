Jefferson City makes history at Hickman's expense

COLUMBIA - It couldn't have been a better opponent for Jefferson City to make history against.

The Jays picked up the school's 700th victory Friday, and it came at the expense of their rival, Hickman, on the Kewpies' home turf. A physical Jefferson City defense and a patient offense led the way, as it won 23-8.

"There's been such a tremendous rivalry between Jefferson City and Hickman that I don't know if it could've played itself out any better," Jays head coach Terry Walker said. "700 wins is something fantastic, and we're such a small part of it."

The second-year head coach and his team controlled the tempo throughout the game and did so with a strong running attack. Performances by sophomore David Bethune and junior Devin White kept a tough Hickman defense on its toes throughout the night.

Bethune had a run of 35 yards and finished the same drive with a 4-yard run up the middle to get the scoring started in the second quarter. White had a 56-yard run in the first quarter and later scored on a 5-yard slant from senior quarterback Cole Gresham with 13 seconds left in the first half.

Gresham put the game out of reach with a rushing touchdown of his own late in the fourth quarter on a drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes of the clock. Only one pass was attempted during the drive, which resulted in a roughing the passer penalty called against Hickman.

The deflating drive Jefferson City crafted started in the third quarter and stayed alive with the help of three straight third-down conversions. The offensive line created plenty of space for Bethune to create, and Gresham picked his spots on when to keep the ball for himself and run for it.

Walker said that the team did a good job of embracing the running attack and that the ground game was necessary for a team to win come playoff time.

Every Hickman drive, except for two, ended in a punt. One of those drives ended in a turnover on downs after getting deep into Jefferson City's territory. The Jays limited Hickman's potential for a big play in the air or on the ground for majority of the game.

The second drive that didn't end in a punt saw more Jevean Brown magic. The senior quarterback kept the ball on a designed play and ran it up the middle for 60 yards.