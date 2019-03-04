Jefferson City man accused of giving porn to minor

David Martin Jr, 23. Courtesy Callaway County Sheriff's Office

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of giving pornography to a minor after a two-month-long investigation, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

A news release said deputies arrested 23-year-old David Martin on Friday as a result of an investigation into reports of a child being harassed and receiving obscene materials.

The sheriff's office said it began the investigation near Holts Summit in January.

Prosecutors charged Martin with felony first-degree stalking and misdemeanor furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

According to online court records, Martin's stalking charge is a "2nd or subsequent offense."

Martin was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a $9,000 bond set by the court.

The release said the investigation is still ongoing and Martin could face further charges.