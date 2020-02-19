Jefferson City man admitted to multiple arson attempts

MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in August of last year, admitted to starting that fire, according to a probable cause statement.

A woman who spoke with Travers 10 days after he committed the crime said that he told her he set the fire at the residence located at 13170 Highway 28 West, Vienna, Missouri.

The woman said Travers stayed at her home for several days after the fire, according to the statement. During this time, she questioned him about the fire, and he admitted he had tried to start a fire there three previous times, but was only successful on the fourth attempt.

According to the statement, the blast from the explosion caused injuries to six firefighters that were on the scene.

Injuries included shrapnel, moderate to severe burns and impact injuries from the force of the blast. Several firefighters were transported to the hospital following the incident.