Jefferson City Man Already on Parole, Arrested Again

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriffs department arrested Chet Jones of Jefferson City last night for first degree tampering and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A deputy with the Boone County Sheriffs department was alerted Saturday night around 7 to the presence of the stolen vehicle by an automated license plate reader near the 130 mile marker on Interstate 70.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Jones was a parole absconder and was also taken into custody for a no bond parole violation warrant. Also, a deputy located a small amount of methamphetamine on Jones during a secondary search and added the charge possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.