Jefferson City man arrested, accused of punching police officer

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police said a man was arrested Friday after punching an officer and running away.

Aaron Mosley, 24, had two active warrants for his arrest.

An officer, recognizing Mosley from the warrants, said he approached him on East Miller Street Friday morning. He said Mosley gave him a fake name, and became violent as the conversation continued.

Police said Mosley closed his fist and punched the officer in the face before running away. Other officers came to assist the chase, and police said locating Mosley down the street.

The officer who was attacked returned to work immediately, suffering only minor cuts to the face and mouth.

Mosley was arrested and sent to Cole County Jail. The Jefferson City Police Department was seeking charges of resisting arrest and third degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police reported that Mosley was not injured.