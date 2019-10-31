Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested yesterday evening after a police pursuit.

According to a news release, Ptah Amun Watson attempted to flee the scene of a warrant investigation in his vehicle, causing the Callaway County Sheriff's Department to deploy spike strips that disabled the vehicle. Multiple car crashes happened during the pursuit, however, there were no injuries.

Watson was apprehended and taken to the Cole County Jail, where he has been charged with five different counts: