Jefferson City man arrested after weapons offense

JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to the Break Time convenience store at 810 Stadium Blvd. Monday around 5:30 p.m. in response to a weapons offense.

Callers reported a man was seen in the Break Time parking lot brandishing a handgun.

Responding officers were able to locate a man entering a vehicle that matched witness's descriptions.

According to the report, the man then "exited the vehicle and upon doing so, a handgun fell from his clothing onto the ground."

The man, a 17-year-old Jefferson City resident, was detained.

The firearm was determined to be stolen from another jurisdiction.

The suspect was transported to the Cole County Jail and processed for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property.

A second stolen firearm was located after the passenger of the vehicle was contacted.

The passenger, 20-year-old Devione Hallmon, was transported to the Cole County Jail and processed for receiving stolen property. Hallmon was released after posting a preset bond for the charge.