Jefferson City man arrested for disturbance with a gun

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jefferson City man Wednesday for being a part of a fight that involved a gun on Tuesday.

Police say Tavion Reshond Jones was arrested Wednesday afternoon for a fight Tuesday with a gun near the 5300 block of Old Millers Road East.

Officers responded to a call at the Royal Inn Motel off Interstate 70 Drive east of Stadium Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding an accidental gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation of the gunshot incident, officers ran into Jones. According to the arrest report from the Columbia police department, he was held in a patrol car awaiting questioning when officers smelled marijuana inside Jones' vehicle and saw a baggie of marijuana where Jones was sitting. Also, investigators say they found marijuana residue on Jones' tongue and a separate empty baggie with a torn corner.

Jones has a previous record. He was arrested in July 2014 for first degree assault.

In December 2014, Jones was arrested for connection with a drive-by shooting.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Thursday. If you have any information regarding the incidents, contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.