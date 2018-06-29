Jefferson City man arrested for domestic assault and rape, meth

FULTON - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a man early Sunday morning after actively seeking him for two warrants of domesetic assault and rape.

The sheriff's office said the Jefferson City Police Department notified them that 48-year-old Sylvester Vernell was possibly in the Fulton area.

A deputy with the sherriff's office found Vernell inside the Fastlane convenience store on the 500 block of Amerihost Drive in Fulton.

According to the sheriff's office, Vernell was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

The sheriff's office said Vernell was under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole for past felony offenses.

Vernell was transported to the Callaway County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Vernell has two Cole County no-bond warrants for first-degree domestic assault and first-degree rape.