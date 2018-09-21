Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct

5 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
By: Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a window.

Jefferson City officers arrested 19-year-old Anthony Craig on suspicion of sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, assault, burglary and property damage.

Police had gotten a number of complaints from people about a man looking into their windows. When spotted by the residents, the man would run away.

Officers report they saw Craig at Hawthorne Park apartment complex, where he lives, at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and when they confronted him, they said he ran to a nearby apartment. Craig then apparently broke into the apartment through a door and hid in a back room, where police found and arrested him.

Investigators said Craig confessed to sexual misconduct, and also learned about another incident in which he allegedly got into a woman's apartment.

Craig was booked into the Cole County Jail and is awaiting formal charges from the Cole County Prosecutor.

