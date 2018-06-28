Jefferson City Man Arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon
JEFFERSON CITY - Around 2 on Wednesday afternoon officers noticed a suspicious person walking in the 200 block of East Dunklin.
The officers said they were suspicious of 20-year-old Dylan Johnson because he kept reaching to his waistband. As officers stopped their patrol vehicle to speak to Johnson, he abruptly ran eastbound from them. The officers yelled at him to stop and he continued to reach at his waistband.
Johnson continued southbound onto the 700 block of Monroe street, at which time he pulled a handgun from his waistband. Officers ordered him to drop the gun several times. Eventually, Johnson dropped the gun and officers took him into custody.
Johnson was arrested for felony unlawful used of a weapon and resisting arrest.
