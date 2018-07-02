Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he allegedly swung a sword near some people.

According to police, Crystopher Wright got into an argument with a group of people Wednesday afternoon on Madison Street. At the time Wright reportedly had a "ninja style sword," which he unsheathed as he walked toward the group.

The probable cause statement said Wright then "began to swing the sword around aggressively doing 'ninja style moves.'"

When police arrived, officers said Wright refused to put the sword down, despite their repeated commands. An officer used a Taser on Wright, and police took him into custody without further incident.