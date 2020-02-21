Jefferson City man arrested inside of Schulte's grocery store

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:28 p.m. at the grocery store, "Schulte's."

Joey Hampton, 34, failed to yield for a traffic stop, then drove to the Schulte's parking lot, pulled over and fled into the store.

As officers gave chase, Hampton made movements near his waistband. Police could not determine if he had a weapon.

Officers yelled at him to stop moving and put his hands up. As the suspect ran through the store, multiple civilians were ordered to get on the floor for their safety.

The subject was then detained inside the store and it officers determined he was trying to hide narcotics that he was carrying during the chase.

Hampton is currently on probation for three counts of distribution of a controlled substance through the Missouri Probation and Parole.

New charges will be submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for resisting arrest, possession/distribution of controlled substances and several traffic related offenses.

He is being held at the Cole County Jail pending charges.