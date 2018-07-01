Jefferson City Man Arrested on Apparent Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was in custody Tuesday after an apparent heroin overdose Monday.

Members of the Community Action Team responded to the 2100 block of Louis Circle to investigate the apparent overdose. Darin Woods, 25, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It was determined the heroin was purchased a local gas station. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence where the overdose took place. Two ounces of marijuana were found inside the residence, along with items related to the packaging and sales of the drug. Investigators found that Woods and another party were packaging the marijuana when the victim overdosed.

Woods was arrested for possession and intent to distribute and was taken to the Cole County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

The overdose comes two days after a Jefferson City couple died of a heroin overdose and a day after Cole County and Jefferson City authorities told KOMU 8 News heroin overdoses and deaths have been decreasing.