Jefferson City man arrested on child pornography charges

COLE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and Jefferson City Police arrested a Jefferson City man Friday on child pornography charges in an investigation dating back to mid-April.

Jeffery Curry, 30, was taken into custody Friday.

Police said they seized computers and other media and found multiple videos showing sexual molestation of prepubescent children. The investigation began in April when a Cyber Crimes Task Force investigator downloaded over 50 files of child pornography from a Jefferson City computer.

Curry was arrested on charges including suspicion of promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography.