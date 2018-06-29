Jefferson City man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Dept. Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a Jefferson City resident Wednesday on the suspicion of producing child pornography involving a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Andrew Clayton. Clayton was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Cole County Sheriff's Dept. initially launched the investigation of the suspect in March 2015. The suspect was later charged with several counts of sex crimes involving minors within the county. Clayton was released later that month on a bond.

However, after forensics examined Clayton's phone they found additional evidence of sex acts. Police say the suspect was in the residence of the minor when the sex acts were filmed involving the minor and two other male subjects.

No bond for Clayton was set at time of release. The investigation is ongoing and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.