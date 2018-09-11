Jefferson City man busted for drugs

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for possessing 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On July 7, Jefferson City Police found five grams of methamphetamine and three "hits" of LSD on 38-year-old Eugene Ronimous. Ronimous was a passenger in a car that was stopped for improper registration. Ronimous was arrested and transported to the police station, where officers found an additional two bags containing approximately 50 additional grams of methamphetamine in his possession.