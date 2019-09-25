Jefferson City man carjacked in Kansas City, left only with wheelchair

1 day 21 hours 54 minutes ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 Monday, September 23, 2019 9:00:00 PM CDT September 23, 2019 in News
By: KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jefferson City man said he was carjacked in a Kansas City hotel parking lot Sunday morning.

Rob Gurwell has spina bifida and relies on a wheelchair.

Gurwell recently returned from a trip to Disney World, where he collected Disney character's autographs for his friend's four-year-old daughter. They live in Kansas City.

"I went to Disney World. It was my first real vacation 21 years, and I saved for a long time for it," he said in a phone interview with Kansas City's KSHB.

Gurwell said cast members gave him other gifts, like a coloring book and postcards, to take home to the child.

"It was an extraordinary act of kindness on their part," Gurwell said.

Gurwell visited Kansas City this past weekend to deliver the gifts. After returning home from drinks with friends around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, he said he had his door partially open while he was on his phone.

That is when he said a man approached the car.

"He just walked up, pulled a gun and told me to get out and leave everything in the car," he said.

Gurwell's car had special hand controls because he is paralyzed from the waist down.

The man stole the car with Gurwell's wallet, keys, cell phone and a lot of his Disney memorabilia inside. He left Gurwell in the parking lot assembling his wheelchair.

Disney memorabilia stolen

"The silver lining is that he's not hurt, for sure," his sister, Meredith Martin, told KSHB. "He's safe, and we can replace all that stuff."

Gurwell said he plans to reach out to Disney World to try and replace some of the personalized gifts for the little girl.

"I'm gonna bend over backwards because I made a promise, and I don't want to break it," he said.

Gurwell filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department. His 2019 Hyundai Elantra had a Missouri license plate DK7 F0W.

Gurwell said the suspect was a black male in his early or mid 20s who was roughly 5 foot 5 inches or 5 foot 6 inches and carried a semiautomatic pistol.

KCPD said Gurwell's car was found abandoned on Monday, but it is still an ongoing investigation.

