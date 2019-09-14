Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, stealing

CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Jefferson City man with multiple felonies after fleeing from authorities, deputies said.

Gregory Anderson, 54, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, two counts of felony stealing and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The charges are related to a criminal investigation deputies conducted on Aug. 28 in the 12000 block of County Road 4021, according to a Facebook post by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance report.

When the first deputy arrived, Anderson fled. Other deputies and state troopers came to help look for him, but they determined he'd left the area. According to the post, Anderson was later captured in Cole County and transferred to the Callaway County Jail. He is in custody pending a $15,000 bond posting.