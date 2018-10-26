Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Cole County deputies first started investigating Jess Driskill after getting a call on October 18 from the Holts Summit Police Department about a report of a runaway teenager. Deputies went to a mobile home park on West Business 50 and contacted Driskill, who said the girl wasn't there. After speaking with deputies for a while, Driskill brought the girl out to them. She told deputies she'd had sex with Driskill.

Court documents said Driskill told investigators he had sex with the girl, but it was consensual and never forced. He apparently thought she was 16 and didn't learn her age until he got a restraining order barring any contact with the girl.

Driskill was booked into the Cole County jail on $25,000 cash only bond.