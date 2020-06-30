Jefferson City man died in Thursday night crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man died in a crash on Thursday night.
30-year-old Corey Bax was driving northbound on Route N when he traveled off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Bax's vehicle struck some logs and overturned just north of Brad Hurst Drive.
He was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to Troop F's report.
Next of kin have been notified, according to the report.
This is Troop F's 11th fatality for June, and 31st for 2020.
