Jefferson City Man Faces Trial Four Years After his Arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - A man accused of murdering two people in 2009 will face trial at Cole County Courthouse Monday for the first time since his arrest four years ago. David Hosier was arrested in September 2009 for the murder of Rodney and Angela Gilpin in Jefferson City. The couple was found shot in Angela's apartment. Hosier faces six charges, including two first-degree murder charges.

Court documents say the Gilpins were separated, but trying to make amends. During that separation, Hosier and Angela were in a relationship, but Angela had been trying to end the relationship for two months.

Hosier's trial was not scheduled until January 2013, though, due to what Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Richardson called a busy court schedule. That trial was delayed because the court failed to find enough jury participants in Clay County, near Kansas City, after surveying 125 people. The court tried again in April 2013, this time in Cass County and surveying 300 people, but failed once again to find enough jurors. The trial finally found its jury in St. Charles County October 10.

Hosier's trial begins at 9 a.m.