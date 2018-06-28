Jefferson City Man Forced to Sell Land

City officials are buying up land, to sure up highway safety. A busy highway has caused more than a few deaths in the last two years. Now Jefferson City Mayor John Landwehr is planning to have a new overpass built to help limit accidents on Highway 50.

"We'll stop losing lives at these great intersections," Landwehr said.

In order to build the overpass, the city needs land. The owner of 38 percent of the land the city plans to use, doesn't agree.

"If I were willing to sell it that would be a different story. I don't want it there and I'm just not a willing seller," said landowner John Lepage.

Along with the new overpass, the city is planning to build a new road, and a new Walmart Supercenter. It's the road leading to the new Walmart causing Lepage the most problems.

"I suspect in the end I'll lose. I don't have the resources to fight it. Company as big as Walmart, nor do I have the resources to fight anything as big as Jeff City, but they're gonna know they had a fight," Lepage said.

Landwehr said most of the reaction has been positive and the plan is nothing but good for the city, regardless of the few that disagree.

"It's always a balancing act between the public good and some private property rights."

Landwehr expects the plan to be completely approved in six months, and the project to be completed in a little more than a year.