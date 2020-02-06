Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery

5 days 10 hours 21 minutes ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:08:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News
By: Brendan Hall, KOMU 8 News Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- A Jefferson City man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery at United Credit Union.

On Thursday, CPD detectives charged Deante Antonio Wilder, 19, with robbery and armed criminal action.

CPD worked with the Missouri Department of Revenue Compliance and Investigation Bureau and the Jefferson City Police Department to follow a lead in Jefferson City. Wilder was then identified as the suspect. 

Wilder is currently in custody at the Cole County Jail.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
BOONE COUNTY - I-70 is now open after two crashes shut it down in separate locations on Wednesday Traffic... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 11:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri dentist was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $50,000 after admitting he... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:58:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Police investigate a death in north Columbia
Police investigate a death in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police investigated a death on Wednesday evening in north Columbia. Police arrived at a home around... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:30:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

State of Weed: Medical Marijuana to bring jobs to small towns
State of Weed: Medical Marijuana to bring jobs to small towns
VANDALIA - Julie Picton grew up in California but said she now can't imagine living anywhere except rural Missouri. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:39:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
COLUMBIA — A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:43:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Sports

UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions
UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy Wednesday responding to crashes and slide-offs across the state. In mid-Missouri,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 6:32:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Light snow will continue into Thursday; Slick spots expected
STORM MODE: Light snow will continue into Thursday; Slick spots expected
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 6:21:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Weather

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday was found not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 3:41:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Top Stories

Truck drivers often have little say on snowy roads
Truck drivers often have little say on snowy roads
COLUMBIA - City and state officials always urge drivers to stay off the road ahead of snow storms, but for... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:35:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Doctor leads demonstration against live animal testing at MU
Doctor leads demonstration against live animal testing at MU
COLUMBIA - The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine hasn't stopped urging the University of Missouri to stop using live animals... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite the winter weather mix, protestors stood outside of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office ahead of the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Winter weather causes concerns for those commuting to campus
Winter weather causes concerns for those commuting to campus
COLUMBIA -The snow continues to hit hard, leaving the University of Missouri to cancel classes for a third time in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 1:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors filed a charge against a Columbia man on January 29 after law enforcement reported finding more... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:09:51 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site
VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site
KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 8:48:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:59:29 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:07:50 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
2am 28°
3am 27°
4am 26°
5am 26°