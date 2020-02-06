Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery
COLUMBIA- A Jefferson City man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery at United Credit Union.
On Thursday, CPD detectives charged Deante Antonio Wilder, 19, with robbery and armed criminal action.
CPD worked with the Missouri Department of Revenue Compliance and Investigation Bureau and the Jefferson City Police Department to follow a lead in Jefferson City. Wilder was then identified as the suspect.
Wilder is currently in custody at the Cole County Jail.
