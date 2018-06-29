Jefferson City Man Indicted on Three Counts of Child Pornography

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a 32-year-old man on multiple charges for receiving and attempting to distribute child pornography.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Tammy Dickinson announced Wednesday Dustin Clay Trail of Jefferson City was charged for allegedly receiving child pornography over the Internet on Sept. 3, 2013. The indictment also charges Trail with attempting to distribute child pornography on Sept. 4, 2014, and possession of child pornography from May 2013 to Oct. 31, 2013.

The indictment requires Trail to forfeit any property used to commit the alleged offenses, including a desktop computer, three hard drives and CDs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn is prosecuting the case. The FBI, Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated.

Boone County deputies arrested Trail in 2004 on drug charges. The mugshot above is from Trail's arrest in 2004.