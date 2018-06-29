Jefferson City man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson said Tuesday a Jefferson City man pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing child porn over the Internet.

Dickinson said 39-year-old Dominic Veit pleaded guilty Monday and admitted he distributed child porn over the Internet on January 14, 2011. He also pleaded guilty to possessing child porn from January 14, 2011 to March 3, 2011.

Dickinson said an FBI agent in New York was doing a national investigation when the agent found Veit was sharing child porn on the Internet through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Dickinson said officers searched Veit's home on March 3, 2011 and found a computer in his bedroom that had hundreds of images of child porn. Veit gave the government a laptop, computer tower, four hard drives and other computer equipment that was used to store the porn.