Jefferson City man pleads guilty to drug-trafficking conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY - A man pleaded guilty to helping distribute multiple pounds of methamphetamine in Cole County from July 2015 to October 2016. The plea came in federal court on Tuesday.

Jasper Jarrad Richmond, 25, was arrest in October 2016 on a drive back from Oklahoma City carrying a pound of meth he intended to deal in Cole County.

Richmond said he was helping co-defendant Jameson Trevor Smith, 28, of Lake Ozark, pay a drug debt.

Richmond began bringing meth from St. Louis after he was released from prison in the summer of 2015 and said he moved four pounds of meth during that year for an organization. One pound of that meth was given to Richmond to distribute himself. Richmond met Smith in prison, and had asked him for help in dealing the meth following their releases.

In the summer of 2016, Richmond went to St. Louis again and picked up five pounds of meth, and received two pounds for himself and Smith to distribute.

Smith pleaded guilty last year for his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to ten years in federal prison without parole in June 2017.

The mandatory minimum sentence for Richmond will be 10 years in federal prison without parole.