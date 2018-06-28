Jefferson City man sentenced for child pornography

JEFFERSON CITY - A man was sentenced in federal court Monday for receiving and attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.

35-year-old Dustin Clay Trail was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced him to a supervised release for 10 years following his prison term.

During a search of Trail's home, investigators discovered 14,675 thumbnail images on his desktop hard drive, which contained possible child pornography. Investigators also found 20 web video fragments and 65 images containing child pornography associated with e-mail exchanges.

Some of the exchanged images showed extremely young females engaging in graphic sexual acts with adults.

Trail admitted to trading child pornography with a dozen individuals online.

He pleaded guilty in Aug. 2015.