Jefferson City Man Sentenced for Illegal Firearm

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

U.S. Chief District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan sentenced 22-year-old Michael Lee Miller to three years and one month in federal prison without parole. Miller pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm November 29, 2012. Miller admitted that he was in possession of a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic .40-caliber handgun July 27, 2012.

According to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Jefferson City police officers were on patrol in the 1100 block of East McCarty Street, where .40-caliber shell casings were recovered from recent shootings, on July 27, 2012. The officers saw Miller and two other men standing outside in front of a residence. When the officers got out of their unmarked patrol car, Miller walked away from the officers toward the porch.



When one of the officers told Miller he wanted to speak with him, Miller replied, "You're not searching me." Miller turned his back to the officers. One of the officers immediately frisked Miller and found the loaded handgun in his waistband. Miller was placed under arrest.



Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Miller has prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property, burglary and assault.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence E. Miller. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department.