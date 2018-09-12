Jefferson City Man Strikes 14-Year-Old with Vehicle

JEFFERSON CITY - A 21-year-ld male struck a teenager in the 1300 block of Elm Street at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in an injury accident.

Ryan J. Stiefermann, 21, of Jefferson City was traveling southbound on East Elm Street. A 14-year-old male was attempting to cross the roadway diagonally. Stiefermann then struck the teenager as he was attempting cross the street.

The teenager sustained injuries to his head, left shoulder, left side torso and both legs. He was treated at St. Mary's Hospital and released.

Stiefermann wore his seatbelt and sustained no injuries.