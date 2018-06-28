Jefferson City Man Wanted for Assault Now in Custody

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted by the authorities evaded police Wednesday, but is now in custody.

According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to information that 40-year-old Eric Perkinson was in A-1 Small Engines located at 2025 East McCarty Street in Jefferson City on Wednesday. Perkinson was wanted on a 2nd degree Felony Assault warrant. Perkinson was able to avoid officers' attempts to arrest him the entire day.

Officers set up surveillance on Perkinson, and positively identified him at the same location around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Because of information given to officers that Perkinson was known to be violent and carried a firearm, the SWAT team responded to the location to serve the arrest warrant.

Perkinson's 32-year-old wife, Tami L. Perkinson, did not cooperate with police and claimed her husband was not in the building. The SWAT team eventually found him hiding and took him into custody. No one was injured during the arrest.

Eric Perkinson was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and two counts of Felony Resisting Arrest. The first charge set bond at $150,000 bond while the other two were set at no bond. Tami Perkinson was arrested for Felony Hindering Prosecution, with charges pending at the Cole County Prosecutor's Office.