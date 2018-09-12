Jefferson City man wins $100,000 birthday prize

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man won $100,000 from a lottery scratcher ticket given to him as a birthday present. Todd Williams said his girlfriend gave him several tickets for his birthday on Aug. 22.

"I sat down and started scratching a few off," recalled Williams. "I was getting tired of scratching, so I told her to grab one. She scratched it off and said, ‘Oh!'"

Williams waited a week before claiming his prize on Aug. 29. He said he waited for a day off work to present his winning ticket.

While Williams said he is looking forward to paying off his girlfriend's car and putting some of the money into savings, he doesn't recommend counting on the lottery for income.



"It's worth a chance," he said. "If you have a few extra dollars, you might as well take a chance. Just don't spend your house payment."