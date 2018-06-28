Jefferson City May Undergo Water Price Increase

JEFFERSON CITY -Capital city residents may face increased water bills.

Missouri American Water filed a case to raise prices by approximately $4.16 per month for Jefferson City residents using 4,000 gallons of water per month Thursday. It approved, the average water bill for residents will be around $31.50.

According to a media release by Missouri American Water, the proposed rate increase is a result of improvements needed across the water system. Improvements include work on 120-year-old pipelines that deliver water from the Missouri River to the water treatment plant. Also, aging mains on Jefferson Street, Tanner Bridge Road and Monroe Streets will be included on the improvements.

The proposed increase also includes a $6.78 per month increase for 1,800 customers of Missouri American Water's wastewater systems. The money will be used to improve wastewater treatment in Jefferson City to "bring these systems in compliance with the law."

Rates for the 55 customers of Lake Carmel water system will be increased as well and are expected to reflect the changes made to the Jefferson City rates.

The last residential water rate increase was in 2008 for Jefferson City residents.