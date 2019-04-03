Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection

JEFFERSON CITY – Incumbent Mayor Carrie Tergin won reelection Tuesday night over challenger Tiwan Lewis.

Tergin won by more than 3,000 votes.

She said she was encouraged by all the positive support and wants to lead Jefferson City into the future.

"It's really been wonderful. The fact that the community has come out and the voters in such strong support with 84%," Tergin said. "I am very humbled and very thankful and very pleased for the support of the voters and my friends and family."

Tergin’s campaign was really a reflection of the past. Throughout the election, she kept saying how the last four years have been a time of forward movement and revitalization.

In an interview with KOMU in January, she listed off some proud accomplishments such as the redevelopment of the Missouri State Penitentiary, the redevelopment of homes on Capitol Avenue and securing funding for the Bicentennial Bridge.

"I'm out and about, a very visible mayor and I have had an opportunity to really connect with the voters on a daily basis," Tergin said. "I feel that's really helped. I get to hear what's on their minds every day."

Tergin was first elected to the position in 2015 and was previously on the city council for six years.

Lewis’s campaign was more personal. She experienced homelessness after her home caught fire in December 2017. Lewis now lives at Salvation Army’s shelter in Jefferson City but the chance for change stayed with her. Throughout the election she said one of her priorities was affordable housing.

Tergin said the next steps are to just keep working.

"There are some great things on the horizon," Tergin said.