Jefferson City mayor lights city Christmas tree

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City hosted its ninth annual Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting. After being voted the most beautiful small town in a Rand McNally Best of the Road survey, this year's tree lighting theme was "most beautiful Christmas". The show featured performances by ShowMe Brass Band, Helias Catholic High School choir, and Capitol City Cheer.

During the show, the mayor of Jefferson City, Eric Struemph, thanked the crowd and also shed light on a challenge he has with Columbia's mayor. He said he challenged Bob McDavid to see who can raise the most money for their respective food banks. If Jefferson City wins, they get Shakespeare's and if Columbia wins, they get Central Dairy.

The show culminated with the lighting of the tree as Mr. and Mrs. Claus looked on from their sleigh.

