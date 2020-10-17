Jefferson City middle schools move to distance learning

JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School District is moving to online learning for 6th-8th graders at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Jefferson City Schools decided to temporarily close the middle schools due to a significant staffing shortage.

The schools have experienced an increase in the number of staff members being quarantined from personal exposure to positive COVID-19 cases outside of the school environment.

A lack of substitute teachers has also exacerbated the situation.

Students' last day of in-seat instruction will be Thursday, Oct. 8.

They will begin distance learning on Tuesday, Oct. 13.