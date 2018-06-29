Jefferson City Muslim Community Hopes to Talk and Teach

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Muslim community is inviting the public to an open house Tuesday to talk about myths surrounding Shariah Law.

The open house starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9.

The Jefferson City Muslim community says its holding the meeting because it's noticed a growing Islam-o-phobia in Missouri. Aside from talking about Shariah Law, the community says it aims to teach the public about the status of women in Islam.

Anyone attending will also get to take a tour of the mosque and try authentic food from various Muslim countries.