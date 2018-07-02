Jefferson City NAACP discusses recent MU protests

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City unit of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) added recent protests on the University of Missouri's campus to its meeting agenda on Monday.

President of the Jefferson City NAACP Nimrod Chapel opened the meeting with a moment of silence for all those experiencing tragedies worldwide. He specifically mentioned those who were in Paris at the time of the terrorist attacks as well as the protestors at MU.

Chapel said the purpose of having the meeting was to reach out to students and members of the NAACP to let them know the organization made changes because of the events on the MU campus.

"We've taken some affirmative steps to be of assistance to the students and community there around the MU campus and the larger mid-Missouri area," Chapel said.

National NAACP Board Member John Gaskin III made a special appearance at the meeting and apologized for the lack of initial support from the NAACP during the protests.

"Rod [Chapel] responded from 30 minutes away," Gaskin said. "We do not know where the local unit in Columbia was, but we were there when we could be."

After the speech from Gaskin, Chapel asked members at the meeting to respond with their thoughts and concerns about the situation at MU's campus. Many of those present commented on how members of Concerned Student 1950 stood strong for what they believed in, but one woman stood up and told her personal story.

Angela Whitman has kids who go to MU, and said leaving to go to college is hard enough without having to worry about discrimination from fellow students and faculty.

"When our children are crying and falling apart because they just don't know what to do, that's a scary thing," she said. "We send our kids to school to get education."

Whitman said racism is not a new thing, but it is more noticable in this age because of social media and how easy it is to send a discriminatory message or threat.

The Jefferson City unit of the NAACP meetings are open to everyone, and the locations and times of the meetings are posted on the organization's Facebook page.