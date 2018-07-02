Jefferson City name Terry Walker as new head football coach

JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, Terry Walker was named the head football coach for Jefferson City High School.

Walker replaces Ted LePage, who resigned in December. Walker was the head football coach at Blair Oaks High School the last three seasons and compiled a 37-3 record. He led them to two state semifinal appearances and an undefeated record in the regular season.

With his success at Blair Oaks, Walker said he could not help himself when given the possibility to coach for his former high school's team.

"Having grown up in Jeff City and played in Jeff City under Coach Adkins, and the sense of loyalty and pride I have being a former graduate, when the job came open I was certainly very happy about the prospect of being able to come back home," Walker said.

He graduated from Jefferson City in 1985 as an all-state linebacker. He then played two years with Missouri and two years with the Air Force Academy.

Walker served in the Air Force for 22 years. Afterwards, he became an assistant coach for the Jays before taking the Blair Oaks job in 2015.